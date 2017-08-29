School bonds pass in two Upper Valley school districts

Updated at 11:27 pm, August 29th, 2017 By: Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — Voters in Madison School District 321 and Sugar-Salem Joint School District 322 approved a pair of general obligation school bonds totaling nearly $30 million Tuesday.

Madison School District 321

Madison’s nearly $27 million bond passed with an 82 percent majority vote — significantly above the 66.6 supermajority required to pass the measure. A total of 1,977 people voted yes compared to 447 people who voted no.

Superintendent Geoffrey Thomas said Tuesday night he was profoundly grateful for all of the patrons that voted yes.

“Our mission of “continuing excellence” is embodied within this bond,” he said in an emailed statement. “Utilizing the forthcoming resources, we will be able to provide desperately needed classroom space, remodel and renovate facilities and complete the athletic complex at Madison High School.”

D321’s bond will be used to add an additional 10 classrooms and two new science labs to Madison High School. Along with the classrooms and labs, it will also pay for a 4,000-seat stadium, an outdoor track, a multipurpose indoor facility and a second gymnasium. Additional parking will also be added.

Madison Junior High School’s HVAC air conditioning system will be updated with funds provided by the bond.

Kennedy and Burton elementary schools facilities will get four more classrooms. Parking will be expanded at Hibbard and South Fork elementary schools. Finally, Adams Elementary School’s cafeteria will be renovated.

The bond was not expected to raise taxes and will take approximately 20 years to pay back.

Sugar-Salem Joint School District 322

Voters in Sugar-Salem Joint School District 322 passed an approximately $2 million school bond with an 77 percent majority — also well above the required 66.6 supermajority vote.

The D322 bond is slated to go toward improving safety and security at district schools, as well as general maintenance for buildings.