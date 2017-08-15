Weather Sponsor
Semi-truck carrying 30,000 pounds of cheese crashes on U.S. Highway 20

0  Updated at 4:59 pm, August 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Photos courtesy Lindsay Truck and Towing.

ISLAND PARK — A semi-truck carrying 30,000 pounds of cheese crashed in Island Park on Tuesday morning, officials say.

The driver was traveling north around 6:15 a.m. when he went off US Highway 20 near mile marker 386, according to Idaho State Police.

An ambulance was called, and the driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Crews remained on the scene for hours cleaning up the cheese while traffic was reduced to one lane in the area. Lindsay Truck and Towing was able to remove the semi from the side of the highway.

The highway reopened Tuesday afternoon.

