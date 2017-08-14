Small jet makes emergency landing at Idaho Falls airport

IDAHO FALLS — A small jet made an emergency landing at Idaho Falls Regional Airport on Monday afternoon.
The left engine of the Citation jet failed, and it made an emergency landing at the airport without incident, airport Director Craig Davis told EastIdahoNews.com. It is unknown how many people were aboard, but that particular model of jet holds six people, he said.
Local emergency responders were waiting when the plane arrived.
Its origin and destination have not been released, and the cause of the engine failure is under investigation.
Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Carrie Snider, EastIdahoNews.com
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
