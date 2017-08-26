UPDATE: Small wildfire burning near Grace

Updated at 7:15 pm, August 26th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

GRACE — A small wildfire has burned about 50 acres of private land in Caribou County.

The blaze is burning in the Turner Road area west of Grace and firefighters from multiple Caribou County fire departments are on the scene.

It’s believed the fire ignited Saturday afternoon and it was still actively burning as of Saturday evening.

Authorities have not yet provided much information on the fire, such as whether the flames have resulted in any injuries to people, evacuations or damage to structures. Fire officials have not yet commented on the fire’s possible cause, according to the Idaho State Journal.

Fire crews with the Caribou County Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service responded to the blaze after 6 p.m. Saturday.

BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee said at least 5 engines were dispatched to assist local firefighters. Air resources were also employed to drop fire retardant.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more information about this fire as it becomes available.