Super Doppler takes the stage at tonight’s Live United Summer Concert

Entertainment

0  Updated at 1:54 pm, August 3rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
IDAHO FALLS — Super Doppler, a nationally touring rock ‘n roll band from Norfolk, Virginia, will be headlining tonight’s Live United Summer Concert.

The free show begins at 6 p.m. at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

This week’s community project will be packing hygiene kits for the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center and Center for Hope. Concert goers are asked to bring some travel size products that can be included in the kits.

This event offers food, beer and wine along with craft beer by Idaho Brewing Company.

All proceeds benefit The United Way of Idaho Falls & Bonneville County.

Don’t forget to bring your blanket, lawn chair and enjoy the Live United Summer Concert featuring Super Doppler.

Upcoming events include:

  • Aug. 10 – Donate books to help improve children’s reading skills.
    BAND: The Opskamatrists
  • Aug. 17 – Bring school supplies for backpacks for needy children.
    BAND: The Famous Undercover Party Band
  • Aug. 24 – Bring formula, diapers and other supplies for families in need who have infants to care for.
    BAND: To Be Announced
