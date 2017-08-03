Super Doppler takes the stage at tonight’s Live United Summer Concert

Updated at 1:54 pm, August 3rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS — Super Doppler, a nationally touring rock ‘n roll band from Norfolk, Virginia, will be headlining tonight’s Live United Summer Concert.

The free show begins at 6 p.m. at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

This week’s community project will be packing hygiene kits for the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center and Center for Hope. Concert goers are asked to bring some travel size products that can be included in the kits.

This event offers food, beer and wine along with craft beer by Idaho Brewing Company.

All proceeds benefit The United Way of Idaho Falls & Bonneville County.

Don’t forget to bring your blanket, lawn chair and enjoy the Live United Summer Concert featuring Super Doppler.

