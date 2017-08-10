Be sure to ‘Book’ The Live Concert Series into your schedule tonight

0

Updated at 4:24 pm, August 10th, 2017 By: Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The Live Concert Series returns this evening with some local favorites.

The Ska/Punk band “The Opskamatrists” will headline at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing beginning at 6 p.m.

This weeks community project is a book drive that will benefit the reading skills of children in the community.

The event is free to attend and food and drink, including the Idaho Brewing Company, will be available for purchase. All of the proceeds will go to the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County.

Books will be donated to community book shelves located at the Soup Kitchen and the Food Bank along with The Haven, District 91 and other partners.

Concert attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and/or camping chairs to sit on.