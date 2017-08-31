Weather Sponsor
SUV rolls over on US-20 near Rexburg

Rexburg

Updated at 8:00 pm, August 31st, 2017 By: Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG – An SUV rolled over into the median near Exit 333 on U.S. Highway 20 Thursday evening.

Idaho State Police and Rexburg EMS responded to the scene at about 7 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, if other cars were involved or what direction the vehicle was heading.

At least one person was taken by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details become available.

Mike Price

