Teen flown to hospital following early morning crash near Dubois

Local

0  Updated at 7:27 am, August 8th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

DUBOIS — On Tuesday, August 8, at 2:26 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash eastbound on SH22 at mile marker 68, west of Dubois.

A juvenile male was driving eastbound in a 1997 Ford F150 when he drove off the roadway. He overcorrected and crossed the roadway where the vehicle overturned. The juvenile was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported by Air Idaho to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, ID.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

