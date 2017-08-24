Teenager on bike hit by pickup truck; deputies looking for driver

Updated at 9:23 pm, August 24th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A teenage boy riding a bicycle was hit by a pickup truck Thursday night and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding the driver of the truck.

The boy was struck near the intersection of 1st Street and 25th East around 8:30 p.m. by the driver of a white pickup truck.

The driver did not stop, according to Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell, and the teenager was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 529-1200.