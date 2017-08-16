Teton Pass closed after truck carrying wood slams into dump truck

Updated at 12:41 pm, August 16th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming — Crews are working to clean up a crash that has closed U.S. Highway 22, Teton Pass, in both directions.

Witnesses tells EastIdahoNews.com a truck carrying wood collided with a dump truck and there is debris all over the highway.

Both directions have been closed since before noon Wednesday. The Wyoming Highway Patrol and local officials are on the scene. It’s unclear when the highway will reopen.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.