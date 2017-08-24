Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

The most embarrassing back to school photos of our EastIdahoNews.com team

Local

0  Updated at 8:54 am, August 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
Special projects director Ronda Hobbs wishes colorful geometrical shapes on T-shirts were still fashionable.

Chances are your Instagram and Facebook feeds are clogged with adorable back to school photos of your friends and family members children.

But, if you’re like us, there are some childhood photos you wish never existed. You know – big glasses, braces, acne, weird smiles, dirty clothes, pictures that make you wonder if your parents even loved you.

In the spirit of back to school season, the EastIdahoNews.com team has thrown all shame aside and we proudly present our most embarrassing school photos.

After you’re done laughing, dig up one of your old pictures and click here to enter our CrossFit AMROCK Silly School Photo Contest. Simply post your pic and like and share the Facebook post.

One winner will receive a back to school bundle:

– 10 Session Tune-Up (Punch Pass)
– 3 FitAids
– 3 Jete Nutrition Bars
– CrossFit AMROCK T-Shirt

Winner will be announced Aug. 30.

Reporter Mike Price enjoying his high school days.

Managing editor Nate Sunderland

Reporter Myles Primm says he looks like he was posing for a Kendrick Lamar album cover.

Reporter Natalia Hepworth getting ready to start high school.

News Director Nate Eaton had only one friend in 6th grade – George, the iguana.

Web developer/editor Robert Patten on his first day of kindergarten.

Account executive Jay Miller says he was a baller when he started 7th grade.
NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Managing Editor

Images in the news
Related Stories
 