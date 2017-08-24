The most embarrassing back to school photos of our EastIdahoNews.com team

0

Updated at 8:54 am, August 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

Chances are your Instagram and Facebook feeds are clogged with adorable back to school photos of your friends and family members children.

But, if you’re like us, there are some childhood photos you wish never existed. You know – big glasses, braces, acne, weird smiles, dirty clothes, pictures that make you wonder if your parents even loved you.

In the spirit of back to school season, the EastIdahoNews.com team has thrown all shame aside and we proudly present our most embarrassing school photos.

After you’re done laughing, dig up one of your old pictures and click here to enter our CrossFit AMROCK Silly School Photo Contest. Simply post your pic and like and share the Facebook post.

One winner will receive a back to school bundle:

– 10 Session Tune-Up (Punch Pass)

– 3 FitAids

– 3 Jete Nutrition Bars

– CrossFit AMROCK T-Shirt

Winner will be announced Aug. 30.

Reporter Mike Price enjoying his high school days.

Managing editor Nate Sunderland

Reporter Myles Primm says he looks like he was posing for a Kendrick Lamar album cover.

Reporter Natalia Hepworth getting ready to start high school.

News Director Nate Eaton had only one friend in 6th grade – George, the iguana.

Web developer/editor Robert Patten on his first day of kindergarten.

Account executive Jay Miller says he was a baller when he started 7th grade.