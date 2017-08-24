It’s time to enter exhibits at Eastern Idaho State Fair

Updated at 2:43 pm, August 24th, 2017 By: Leslie Sieger, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT – The Eastern Idaho State Fair is just around the corner, and for those who plan to enter your prize winning roses, or the crafts that have taken months to perfect in time for the fair, now is the time to get those items entered.

Exhibitors in fine arts, antiques, photography, needle craft and crafts and hobbies, will have from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 to get exhibits entered.

The specialty category this year is “Watt Pottery.”

“Watt Pottery is usually cream colored with big leaves painted on it,” said Antiques Superintendent Leo Wallace. “Sometimes it has birds, tulips or big flowers.”

Leslie Sieger, EastIdahoNews.com

The cost to enter is $1 per item up to five items.

“For $5 you can buy the card (17 items),” Wallace said. “This year the grand champion will win $75 in flee market bucks to be spent at the Wild Hare Flee Market in Pocatello Oct. 20 and 21 at Don Aslets Museum of Clean.”

Antiques will be judged Sunday, Aug. 27 and then will be placed behind a locked gate in the Antiques building.

“Everything is locked up inside the gate and secured after the judging on Sunday,” Wallace said.

Agriculture and horticulture entries will be taken from 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. Sugar Art exhibits can be entered from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Flowers can be entered from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 and from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.