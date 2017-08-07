Truck crashes near railroad tracks on Highway 20

Updated at 11:07 am, August 7th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A pickup truck crashed near railroad tracks on U.S. Highway 20 on Monday morning.

Idaho State Police said around 9:30 a.m., a Dodge pickup went across all lanes and ended up on the northbound side of the railroad tracks between the Hitt and St. Leon Road exits. Troopers are still at the crash and investigating the incident.

The driver of vehicle was injured. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

