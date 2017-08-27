Weather Sponsor
Trump approves major disaster declaration for Idaho for May/June flooding

Idaho

0  Updated at 4:35 pm, August 27th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Rural flooding in Jefferson County in May 2017 | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

The following is a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced today that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Idaho to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by flooding, landslides, and mudslides from May 6 to June 16, 2017.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by flooding, landslides, and mudslides in Blaine, Camas, Custer, Elmore, and Gooding counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Timothy B. Manner has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Manner said additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

