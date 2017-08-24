UPDATE: Bike owner found, no concerns at this time

Updated at 6:00 pm, August 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.

Deputies have located the owner of the bike and there are no further welfare concerns at this time. We thank you for your assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — This afternoon the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office located a small green toddler bike near a canal at 45th E. and Lincoln Rd.

Deputies searched the canal and nearby area and was not able to locate anyone that belongs to that bike, however we have a welfare concern since it was located near the canal.

At this time, we have not received any reports of missing people or children and would like the owner of this bike and/or parents to contact the Sheriff’s Office through dispatch at (208) 529-1200 as soon as possible so we can verify your welfare and eliminate any concern.

Some residents in that area may have already received a CodeRED call alert asking for this same information.

Canals and agricultural use ditches are still in use at this time and as always we urge caution when walking, riding, or playing near water, culverts, and bridges.

We also recommend our residents register all of their phones, addresses, and information with the CodeRED alert system so you can receive emergency and safety information in your area when incidents arise. To register for the CodeRED system click on the link found at www.bonnevillesheriff.com. Some people using mobile devices will need to use the desktop version of the webpage for the link to work correctly.