UPDATE: Deer Park Fire now more than 15,000 acres; gun range evacuated

0

Updated at 7:00 pm, August 25th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

MENAN — The Deer Park Fire has grown to more than 15,000 acres. The fire, which was progressing north, has shifted with the winds and is heading back south.

The fire, which began burning around noon Friday, is located on Bureau of Land Management property near the Deer Parks Wild Life Mitigation Area. The area is west of Rexburg.

The Unified Sportsmens Club, a gun range in Madison County, has been evacuated due to approaching flames. It’s unclear if the fire has hit the range yet.

Firefighters are working to protect structures on Twin Butte Road and Butte Road that are in the path of the fire, according to BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee.

Crews from multiple agencies are working to extinguish the quickly growing blaze. At least eight fire engines and seven air tankers are attacking the fire. Firefighters are conducting burnouts around Idaho Highway 33 to slow the spread of the fire.

The Idaho Transportation Department has closed a section of ID-33 between Interstate 15 and Twin Butte Road due to smoke and fire. The fire is now on both sides of the highway.

There have been no injuries.

Authorities say the fire was caused by humans. The exact cause has not been released.

Courtesy Lisa Anderson Owens

Courtesy Kara Smith