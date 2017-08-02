Weather Sponsor
UPDATE: HVAC system causes smoke issue at Edwards Cinemas

Local

Updated at 6:59 pm, August 2nd, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Photos: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

AMMON – An issue with an HVAC unit on the roof of Edwards Grand Teton Stadium movie theaters caused a projector room to become filled with smokey odor Wednesday evening, according to officials.

Crews were called to the theater on 25th St. around 6:15 p.m. after an employee smelled an odd odor. The entire building was evacuated.

Investigators responded to the scene and discovered the problem. They tell EastIdahoNews.com there was never an actual fire or threat of fire.

The Ammon Fire Department and Ucon Fire Department were called to the scene.

The theater is expected to re-open within the hour.

Natalia Hepworth

