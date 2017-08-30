UPDATE: Investigators searching for owners of these 2 pickup trucks

Updated at 8:07 am, August 30th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a hit-and-run case and wants to thank our community for the tips and leads that have come so far.

At this point, we have identified and contacted the owner of one of the vehicles in a picture previously released.

The Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on the owners of these remaining two vehicles.

Anyone with information about these vehicles, their owners, or this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office through dispatch (208) 529-1200, or Crime stoppers (208) 522-1983 or online www.ifcrime.org.