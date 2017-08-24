Weather Sponsor
UPDATE: Man arrested for reckless driving following Rigby crash

Rigby

0  Updated at 4:40 pm, August 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Photos courtesy Peter McClellan

UPDATE 4:40 p.m.

A man was arrested for reckless driving and for not having a driver’s license following a crash in Rigby Thursday morning.

Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower says the man was driving a white SUV when he ran a red light and crashed into a white pick-up truck.

The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center but is expected to be fine, according to Tower. The SUV driver was not seriously injured.

ORIGINAL STORY

RIGBY — Police are on the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Main St. and State St. in Rigby.

Witnesses say a white SUV collided with a white pick-up truck around 8:30 a.m.

Rigby police, EMS crews and other emergency responders are on the scene. It’s unknown if anyone was injured. Traffic is being diverted around the wreck.

EastIdahoNews.com is gathering information on the crash and will post new details when we receive them.

