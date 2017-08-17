Weather Sponsor
UPDATE: Officer receives minor injuries following chase with man accused of firing gun

Crime Watch

Updated at 4:34 pm, August 17th, 2017
Police surround the Common Cents Food Store on 5th Ave. in Pocatello Thursday afternoon. | Photo courtesy Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — A Pocatello police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday afternoon after engaging in a foot chase with a male suspect who allegedly fired a gunshot outside a convenience store.

Police responded to the Common Cents convenience store at 3957 S. 5th Ave. in Pocatello at approximately 3:50 p.m. to a report of a gunshot being fired.

Authorities said there was an argument between a male and a female outside the convenience store. During the argument, the male allegedly fired at least one round from a handgun. The female was not injured.

After police arrived on scene, officers engaged in a foot chase with the male suspect. When the suspect was caught, he allegedly resisted arrest and injured a Pocatello police officer.

Officers tasered the suspect, and after the suspect was cleared by medical personnel at the scene, he was taken into custody.

The Pocatello police officer who was injured was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The officer’s injuries are considered minor.

Neither the identities of the male suspect or the injured officer have been released.

Law enforcement personnel from the Pocatello Police Department, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police responded to the scene.

ISJ-Edit

