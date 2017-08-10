UPDATE: Pocatello Police make contact with missing teenager

0

Updated at 7:32 am, August 10th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

UPDATE

The Pocatello Police Department says they have made phone contact with Chase Funk and detectives no longer need the public’s help in locating the teenager.

Additional details were not released.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for assistance from the public to locate Chase Funk.

Chase went missing over a year ago on August 9, 2016 from Pocatello. His whereabouts are unknown but authorities believe he may still be in east Idaho or he may have traveled to Oregon.

The now 18-year-old is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Chase was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, tan shorts, mid-length black socks and loafers. He has a tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information about Chase is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100.