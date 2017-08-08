A Utah county apologizes for performance of the National Anthem at demolition derby

Updated at 11:13 am, August 8th, 2017 By: Liesl Nielsen, KSL.com

COALVILLE, Utah — Summit County officials apologized Monday for a particularly controversial rendition of the National Anthem at the county fair’s annual demolition derby held over the weekend.

The off-key performance caused many to wonder whether the performer was completely sober, though others have speculated that she may not have been able to hear properly.

“Summit County wishes to express a sincere apology to anyone who attended the 2017 fair demolition derby and felt the performance of the national anthem did not meet reasonable expectations of decorum,” Summit County officials said in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

Officials said they will be reevaluating their procedures and policies for securing talent in the future. At this time, the county has a committee who selects those who sing the National Anthem, according to the statement.

They have also noted they will check into their sound and audio equipment in case there was a technical failure that contributed to the performance.

While many are still critical of the performance, others have responded positively to the county’s statement.

“Lets not focus on the negative and remember what was a fantastic night! It was my first ever derby and our second community event since moving to Coalville. We love it here and want to thank everyone involved in the planning and execution of the Summit County Fair! Can’t wait for next year,” Seth Meehan wrote in response to the county’s Facebook post.

This article was originally published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.