Utah DWR revokes Idaho man’s record for 57-pound trout after learning his license had expired

Updated at 8:29 pm, August 16th, 2017 By: Liesl Nielsen, KSL.com

MANILA, Utah — A Soda Springs man who caught a record-breaking, 57-pound trout in Flaming Gorge in July had his record revoked after the Division of Wildlife Resources discovered he caught the fish a couple days after his license expired, the Utah division said in a statement today.

“It was an honest mistake — and an incredible catch — but the angler’s fishing license had expired a couple of days before he caught the 48-inch lake trout,” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said in a post on their Facebook. “The previous record of 46.5 inches set by Ray Johnson in 1998 still stands.”

KSL.com reports Soda Springs, Idaho, resident Sidney Cellan said he brought the fish up from about 80 feet of water during his annual fishing trip at the reservoir, according to the Idaho State Journal.

“Our guide estimated this fish was probably about 50 to 60 years old,” Cellan said about his record-setting catch. “It took me about 30 minutes to reel it in.”

After pulling the monster into the boat for some pictures and measurements, Cellan released it back into the water “so somebody else can catch it,” he said.

Though Cellan kept his location and his lure a secret, the record-breaking fish is still out there, and fishermen eager to set the record now have another chance — as long as their fishing license hasn’t expired.

“This serves as a good reminder to make sure you have a valid license before you go fishing,” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said. “We are reviewing our record fish application process and will make the necessary changes to ensure this type of error doesn’t happen again.”