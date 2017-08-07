Utah man arrested on suspicion of trying to kill infant daughter

Updated at 2:00 pm, August 7th, 2017 By: Liesl Nielsen, KSL.com

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Police arrested a Springville man after they say he tried to kill his 4-month-old daughter during an argument with his wife.

Police found Philip Hatfield, 27, wandering naked in the roadway near his house at about 2:20 a.m., Sunday, according to Springville Police Lt. Warren Foster. Hatfield appeared to be under the influence of some controlled substance and was shouting he had killed his infant daughter and needed to be arrested, according to Utah County jail records.

Police noticed Hatfield’s wife, who appeared to be holding a lifeless infant with injuries to her head, eyes, face, arms and legs, jail records state. She said Hatfield began pushing her until she dropped the infant, then he picked up the baby and threw the infant down against a hard surface.

Hatfield’s two other young children were there while this occurred and were visibly scared, Foster said.

As Hatfield was being transported to the Utah County Jail, he began asking police whether or not the infant was dead because he had been trying to kill her, according to jail records. After being advised of his Miranda rights, Hatfield agreed to answer questions. He said he had been smoking marijuana earlier and was on prescription medication.

Hatfield said he had been arguing with his wife and wanted to show her he could kill the infant, police said. He told police he had retrieved the infant from her bed downstairs, threw her against the wall, threw her down onto a pool table and rubbed broken glass in her eyes, according to jail records.

Hatfield asked police multiple times about the infant’s condition, because he said what he did to her was “heinous” and she should be dead, jail records said.

When asked if he had been trying to kill the infant, Hatfield told police he knew it wasn’t right to say, but that he was trying to kill her, according to jail records.

The child was transported to a hospital and later a children’s hospital to be treated for fractures to her skull, injuries to her back, a deformed leg and other scrapes and bruises to her body.

Foster said the child will likely survive and should be released from the hospital soon.

Hatfield was arrested on suspicion of attempted aggravated murder and child abuse by intentionally inflicting serious physical injury. He was also arrested on suspicion of lewdness, assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

This story first appeared on KSL.com. It is used with permission.