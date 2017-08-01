Utah newspaper delivery person alerts homeowner to house fire

Updated at 10:42 am, August 1st, 2017 By: Linda Carter Williams, KSL.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — A newspaper delivery person is getting credit for spotting a house fire and alerting the homeowner early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire near 4020 W. Dennis Drive (3015 South) at about 5:15 a.m., and found a wall of flames across the front of the home, according to West Valley Fire Battalion Chief Bob Fitzgerald. KSL.com reports firefighters knocked down the fire quickly and no injuries were reported.

Before firefighters arrived, a newspaper delivery person noticed smoke at the home and knocked on the door, Fitzgerald said. A woman who had been sleeping inside was able to exit the home safely.

“It’s nice to have those guys out early in the morning because they do see a lot of things sometimes. We’re just grateful that he was able to alert the homeowner to get out,” Fitzgerald said.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire, Fitzgerald said.

Investigators believe the fire likely started in the garage area, but a cause has not been determined.

Fitzgerald estimated damage to be at least $150,000.