Video: Woman steals, hides 18 bottles of liquor in clothes

0  Updated at 11:50 am, August 23rd, 2017 By: KTBS
SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport Police need help identifying the woman seen in a stunning surveillance video. On Friday she stole multiple bottles of liquor from a store on Bert Kouns by hiding it in her bag and in her clothing.

Watch her stow several bottles inside her purse, her pants and her bra. Police say she got away with 18 bottles in all and only paid for one.

Several others are believed to be involved and are wanted for questioning in connection with the theft.

If you can help police identify this woman, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300, and it is completely anonymous.

This story first appeared on fellow CNN affiliate KTBS. It is used here with permission.

