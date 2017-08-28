Weather Sponsor
WATCH: This is your dog’s brain in a hot car

Local

Updated at 2:52 pm, August 28th, 2017 By: Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — Emergency responders and doctors have reported multiple cases of animals being left in hot vehicles this summer across east Idaho.

In June, an Idaho Falls woman was cited for animal cruelty after her pit bull died of heat stroke after being left in a parked vehicle. Investigators say temperatures inside the car ranged from 105 to 156 degrees.

There have been other close calls when animal control officers have rescued pets in hot cars or trucks.

EastIdahoNews.com investigated the toll being left in a hot vehicle can take on an animal’s brain.

Watch the video above to see what we found out.

