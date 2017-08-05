Weather Sponsor
WATCH: Large snake in downtown Idaho Falls gives people a fright

Local

Updated at 7:00 am, August 5th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Photos and video courtesy Olivia Furniss

IDAHO FALLS — Some patrons leaving The Celt Pub Thursday evening had quite a scare when they noticed a large snake curled up next to a building.

The reptile, which measured over 4-feet long, appeared to be a rattlesnake and those types of slithering creatures typically aren’t seen along Broadway street in downtown Idaho Falls.

A passerby flagged down an Idaho Falls police officer who contacted Animal Control.

City spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said animal control officers arrived and determined the reptile was not a rattlesnake. It turned out to be a nonvenomous western hognose snake — sometimes called a blow snake.

Officers shuffled it into a bag and it was released at an undisclosed location.

