WATCH: Large snake in downtown Idaho Falls gives people a fright

IDAHO FALLS — Some patrons leaving The Celt Pub Thursday evening had quite a scare when they noticed a large snake curled up next to a building.
The reptile, which measured over 4-feet long, appeared to be a rattlesnake and those types of slithering creatures typically aren’t seen along Broadway street in downtown Idaho Falls.
A passerby flagged down an Idaho Falls police officer who contacted Animal Control.
City spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said animal control officers arrived and determined the reptile was not a rattlesnake. It turned out to be a nonvenomous western hognose snake — sometimes called a blow snake.
Officers shuffled it into a bag and it was released at an undisclosed location.
