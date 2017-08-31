WATCH: Winners crowned at Best State Fair Food awards

Updated at 9:54 pm, August 31st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT — Of all the excitement found at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, the biggest overall attraction has always been the food. Whether baked, grilled, or fried, the EISF has a rich tradition of offering the best fair food in the west. So celebrate hardworking concessionaires, we hold an annual Best Fair Food contest.

This year, winners were chosen for the 6th annual Best Fair Food Awards from three categories: The “Best New Entrée”, “Best New Sweet Item”, and the grand champion “Fairest of them All” award. Each winner received a banner to hang in their booth declaring them 2016 champions, and the Grand Champion “Fairest of them All” winner has the honor of displaying the traveling “Golden Corndog” trophy for the week.

Toffee Tumbler from Sweet Temptations | Courtesy photo

All entries must come from the current menu so the public will have a chance to taste the goodness as well. Local media representatives taste each entry and judge it based on appearance and taste.

This year’s Best New Entrée was won by La Casita with their brand-new creation Carne Asada Bacon Nachos. One again, Sweet Temptations, took home the top prize in the Fairest of them All category with their Toffee Tumbler. Also for the second year in a row, Creamy Creations took first place in the Best New Sweet category with a new concoction, Manna Banana Coconut Cone. The other fair foods who competed are listed here:

Fairest of them All (Best of the Best) Finalists

• Toffee Tumbler from Sweet Temptations – WINNER

• Yankee Fried Cheesecake from Yankee Kan Kook

• Rib Sandwich from Billman’s Prime

• PB Exlposion on a Stick from Creamy Creations

• Bacon Crazy Cup from Mexican Crazy Corn

• Rib Eye Sandwhich from Billman’s

• The Lover’s Quarrel from The Bread Barn

Best New Entrée Finalists

• Carne Asada Bacon Nachos from La Casita- WINNER

• Chipotle Crazy Corn from Mexican Crazy Corn

• Cowboy Burger from Billman’s

• Bacon a Stick from Bacon a Stick

• Cheese on a stick from Levandowski

Best New Sweet Item Finalists

• Waffle Wonder from Sweet Temptations

• Carmel Funnel Cake from Snappy’s

• Raspberry Delight from MD Dinkey Dounts

• Manna Banana Coconut Cone from Creamy Temptations

• Fresh Fruit Bowl from La Casita

All food items were judged on taste and appearance. It is the hope that these annual food awards will provide recognition to the most outstanding fair food found in the intermountain west! See full details and food vendor map at http://www.funatthefair.com/entertainment/best-fair-food/.

Mana Banana Coconut Cone from Creamy Creations | Courtesy photo

Bigger is Better at the Eastern Idaho State Fair Friday, September 1, through Saturday, September 9. Complete schedules and 2017 Fair information can be found at www.funatthefair.com.