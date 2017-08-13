Weather Sponsor
Well-liked sheriff’s office canine Kina dies in her sleep

Local

0  Updated at 3:42 pm, August 13th, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff
Caribou County Sheriff’s Office canine Kina with her handler, Deputy Kolby Call. Kina died in her sleep on Friday. | Idaho State Journal

SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office’s well-liked canine has died after a short but impressive law enforcement career.

Kina, who’s worked with the Sheriff’s Office for the past three years, died in her sleep in her kennel on Friday, Sheriff Kelly Wells reported.

The sheriff said that although it’s believed Kina died of natural causes, the canine’s death is being investigated to determine exactly what happened.

Kina’s handler was Deputy Kolby Call.

Wells said Kina was deployed on 33 calls for the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office and assisted the Bear River Drug Task Force on numerous incidents. On one occasion Kina located over a pound of meth while assisting the Power County Sheriff’s Office.

Kina also participated in dozens of police dog demonstrations at schools throughout Caribou and Bear Lake counties, helping to teach students about the dangers of drugs. She was also deployed several times at local schools to search for drugs.

“Kina will be greatly missed by her fellow deputies at the Sheriff’s Office and friends and family in the community,” Wells said in a press release. “Our thoughts and prayers are also with Deputy Call and his family.”

This article was originally published in the Idaho State Journal. It is used here with permission.

ISJ-Edit

The Idaho State Journal in Pocatello has covered southeast Idaho news and events since 1892. The daily publication is owned by Pioneer Newspapers and maintains a print circulation in Bingham, Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Bear Lake counties.

Contributed content is used on this site with permission and is owned by the Idaho State Journal.

