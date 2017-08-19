Winners of 2017 Great Snake River Duck Race announced

0

Updated at 7:36 pm, August 19th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Thousands of people spent a beautiful summer afternoon attending the 27th annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race Saturday.

The Idaho Falls Rotary Club sponsored the race and organizers say nearly 22,000 ducks were sold – 5,000 more compared to last year. All proceeds benefit the River Walk along the Snake River.

Thousands attended the Duck Race along the Idaho Falls Greenbelt Saturday afternoon. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com.

“It was a really good race. We had a lot of locals and a lot of people from out of state who came to visit. It was a lot of fun,” Rotary Spokesman Kevin Call tells EastIdahoNews.com.

WATCH THE DUCKS DROP:



Exact attendance numbers are unknown but the race was pushed back a week this year in hopes of attracting more people who happened to be in town for the solar eclipse. Visitors from Japan, China, Europe, California, Utah and several other states shopped from vendors and watched the ducks drop.

Some famous country music singers even purchased ducks and stuck around for the event. Brothers Osborne, winners of 2016 CMA and 2017 ACM Vocal Duo of the Year awards, spent their afternoon on the Greenbelt. They were spotted taking photos of the Snake River and even stopped by the EastIdahoNews.com booth to chat the race. The brothers perform Saturday night at Sandy Downs.

Brothers Osborne poses with EastIdahoNews.com team members.

Here is a list of the Duck Race winners:

New 2017 Ford F150 fully-loaded truck from Broadway Ford: Glenn Courtright

2017 Kawasaki Teryx, valued at $13,000, from Idaho Central Credit Union: Cindy Isaacson

Ring – 18kt white gold Bellarri design from the Tuscany collection featuring a 13.60 ct

fantasy cut London blue topaz and 30 dazzling diamonds, from Alpine Jewelers: Miles LaRue

Dine around town package – $250 in dining gift certificates from each of these fine restaurants: Jalisco’s, SnakeBite, Jakers, Bee’s Knees, Blue Hashi, and Hilton Garden Inn: Benjamin Mitchum

Two season golf passes for 2018 from the City of Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Department: Doug Hix

$1,000 gift certificate from Blacker’s: Billie Nelson

Original watercolor by local artist Gloria Miller Allen, professionally framed and matted: Susan Bower

$1,000 gift certificate from Sam’s Club: Natalie Hebard

$1,000 gift certificate from KJ’s Super Stores (winner of the Duck Kiss-Off contest): Kristopher Kinney





Kristopher Kinney poses with his family after winning a $1,000 gift card from KJ’s Super Stores. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com.