Here are the winning Powerball numbers

Updated at 9:06 pm, August 23rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS — Wednesday night’s winning Powerball numbers are 7-26-16-23-6. The Powerball number is 4.

Lottery officials say the grand prize for the drawing has reached $700 million – the second-largest on record for any U.S. lottery game.

The prize pool has been growing since July 10, which is the last time somebody won.