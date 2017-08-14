Wolverine Canyon Marathon raises money for fight against cystic fibrosis

Updated at 4:05 pm, August 14th, 2017 By: Leslie Sieger, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT – More than 240 runners took off out of Wolverine Canyon on Saturday morning to help raise awareness for cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that affects the lungs, in the inaugural Wolverine Canyon Race sponsored by Bingham Memorial Hospital and the Blackfoot Rotary Club.

“Bingham Memorial Hospital is proud to be a Blackfoot-based company and love the opportunity to put on and participate in community events,” said BMH Marketing Director Mark Baker.

Six months ago Frannie Baumgartner Crumley had a double lung transplant due to cystic fibrosis, which she was born with.

On Saturday morning, Crumley walked the 5K portion of the race.

When asked how she felt after the walk Crumley responded, “Wonderful. It’s a great experience.”

Fifty percent of the funds raised from the run will help pay for Crumley’s transplant.

Tiffany Johnson was the overall winner of the full marathon, Jerry Felton took overall winner for the half marathon, Abby Loiselle won the 10K and 16-year old Andrew Baird won the “Mayor’s Challenge” in the 5K.

“It’s amazing,” Andrew said. “It’s one of the first races I’ve won. It feels like success.”

In past years Blackfoot City Mayor Paul Loomis challenged other area mayors to run the 5K with him in the Tommy Vaughn Marathon. Many of the mayors send representatives to run for them. Andrew was representing Driggs Mayor Hyrum Johnson.

During the awards ceremony Crumley thanked all of the runners and volunteers.

David Canon, right, and Frannie Crumley, center, hand out the awards for the Wolverine Canyon Marathon on Saturday. | Leslie Sieger, EastIdahoNews.com

“This isn’t just for me,” Crumley said. “But this is for my little buddies that have CF as well. I want them to find a cure so they don’t have to go through this. I just want to say thank you, and keep going. I hope to see you next year.”

Melissa Collard smiling after running the half marathon Saturday. | Leslie Sieger, EastIdahoNews.com

According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation more than 30,000 people in the United States are living with CF. The National Institute for Health says the average lifespan of a person diagnosed with CF is 37.