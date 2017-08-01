Weather Sponsor
Woman, 31, killed in crash near Elmore County

Idaho

0  Updated at 11:36 am, August 1st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, July 31, at approximately 7:26 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash on US 20 near milepost 119, in Elmore County.

Jennifer R. Baker Lemley, 31, of Hailey, ID was driving eastbound on US20 in a 2014 Jeep Compass. Baker Lemley drove off the right shoulder and the vehicle rolled. Baker Lemley succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

Baker Lemley was not wearing a seatbelt.

The eastbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately three hours.

