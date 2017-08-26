Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Woman arrested for battery after touching high school student

Pocatello

0  Updated at 12:18 pm, August 26th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman was arrested after allegedly trespassing, touching the leg of a high school student and attempting to expose herself.

Police report Janet Elaine Harris, 45, of Pocatello was in the Pocatello High School parking lot around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Harris was reported to be acting disorderly. The school’s resource officer made contact with Harris who then banned her from the premises.

The city’s public information officer, Logan McDougall said at 12:51 p.m. that same day Pocatello Police responded to Pocatello High School after reports of woman flashing students and possibly touching students outside. Officers recognized the woman as Harris from the earlier incident.

Officers say they saw Harris yelling at students and raising her sweater to expose her undergarments. She also approached a female student and touched her leg.

Harris faces a misdemeanor battery charge, and was cited for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Natalia Hepworth

Stories You May Be Interested In:

ITD: Traffic steadily increasing across eastern Idaho

20 Aug 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

ITD report shows traffic is up slightly in east Idaho ahead of eclipse weekend

18 Aug 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Madison County issues temporary burn ban

17 Aug 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

New pharmacy and clinic to open in Victor

20 Aug 2017

Julia Tellman, Teton Valley News

Images in the news
Related Stories
 