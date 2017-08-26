Woman arrested for battery after touching high school student

Updated at 12:18 pm, August 26th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman was arrested after allegedly trespassing, touching the leg of a high school student and attempting to expose herself.

Police report Janet Elaine Harris, 45, of Pocatello was in the Pocatello High School parking lot around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Harris was reported to be acting disorderly. The school’s resource officer made contact with Harris who then banned her from the premises.

The city’s public information officer, Logan McDougall said at 12:51 p.m. that same day Pocatello Police responded to Pocatello High School after reports of woman flashing students and possibly touching students outside. Officers recognized the woman as Harris from the earlier incident.

Officers say they saw Harris yelling at students and raising her sweater to expose her undergarments. She also approached a female student and touched her leg.

Harris faces a misdemeanor battery charge, and was cited for trespassing and disorderly conduct.