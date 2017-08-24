Woman arrested on drug charges, possession of stolen handgun

0

Updated at 10:53 am, August 24th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

REXBURG — An Idaho Falls woman was arrested on multiple charges Thursday morning after police stopped her on West Main Street.

Holly Noel Harrison, 43, was pulled over around 3 a.m. and officers noticed a variety of drugs in her car, Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis said.

“There were illegal drugs and prescription drugs that she wasn’t supposed to have,” Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We also found a stolen handgun that had been reported out of Idaho Falls.”

Harrison was arrested for driving on a suspended license, possession of a stolen handgun, illegal possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and possession of illegal drugs.

She was booked into the Madison County Jail. Bond will be set when she makes a court appearance this week.