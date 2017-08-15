Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Woman killed, man hospitalized after crashing into deer near Craters of the Moon

Local

0  Updated at 7:00 am, August 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CRATERS OF THE MOON — On Monday, August 14, at approximately 11:22 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, fatality crash northbound US-93 at the 230 milepost, near Craters of the Moon.

David A. Smart, 30, of Minot, North Dakota, and Alexandria J. Porterfield, 29, of Highland, California, were was traveling northbound on a 2007 Honda Spirit motorcycle.

A deer collided with the motorcycle, causing both occupants to be ejected from the vehicle.

Smart was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Porterfield succumbed to her injuries on scene. Porterfield was wearing a helmet. Smart was not wearing a helmet.

Both lanes were blocked for approximately three hours.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Managing Editor

Stories You May Be Interested In:

UPDATE: Police find owner of weapon discovered on Rexburg street

7 Aug 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Large leech found at Jefferson County Lake, and it may be more common than you think

9 Aug 2017

Carrie Snider, EastIdahoNews.com

SCHIESS: Enjoying the hot summer days on the Henrys Fork

12 Aug 2017

Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com columnist

ISU President Vailas announces retirement

9 Aug 2017

Idaho State Journal staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 