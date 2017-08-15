Woman killed, man hospitalized after crashing into deer near Craters of the Moon

0

Updated at 7:00 am, August 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CRATERS OF THE MOON — On Monday, August 14, at approximately 11:22 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, fatality crash northbound US-93 at the 230 milepost, near Craters of the Moon.

David A. Smart, 30, of Minot, North Dakota, and Alexandria J. Porterfield, 29, of Highland, California, were was traveling northbound on a 2007 Honda Spirit motorcycle.

A deer collided with the motorcycle, causing both occupants to be ejected from the vehicle.

Smart was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Porterfield succumbed to her injuries on scene. Porterfield was wearing a helmet. Smart was not wearing a helmet.

Both lanes were blocked for approximately three hours.