Animal Shelter extends cat special and a helping hand to Hurricane Harvey victims

0

Updated at 5:25 pm, September 1st, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

Address: 3000 Lindsay Blvd, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 Hours: Monday thru Friday: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Phone: (208) 523-4219

IDAHO FALLS — The Snake River Animal Shelter is extending its $15 cat adoption special due to the community’s wild response Thursday.

Shelter executive director Kristin Sanger said the shelter had a record number of cat adoptions Thursday, after the event was publicized by EastIdahoNews.com.

“We just want to thank the community because they’ve really been great to the Snake River Animal Shelter,” Sanger said.

On Thursday, 15 cats were adopted into local homes. The special was originally supposed to end Aug. 31. It’s now been to extended to Saturday Sept. 2. Members of the community can still purchase cats for $15 until the special ends. Cats are usually $80.

If someone isn’t able to make it to the facility during the extended time frame they can call the shelter and make an appointment.

Sanger said last year the shelter adopted out 202 felines. This year in just eight months, because of the continual cat specials, they’ve adopted more 300 cats into local homes. In the month of August alone there were 50 feline adoptions.

Besides cat adoptions, community members are also able to help victims of Hurricane Harvey through the shelter. Sanger said victims in Texas who own pets aren’t able to put them in an animal facility without a proper travel carrier.

“We hope that the community will join us with all the tragedy that’s happening in Texas with Hurricane Harvey. We have found that the greatest way to serve the people with animals down there is by providing travel carriers, leashes and collars,” Sanger said.

Animals carriers can be donated to the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd, Idaho Falls.