Back to school brawl leads to woman pulling gun at Michigan Walmart

Updated at 2:24 pm, September 2nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

NOVI, Michigan — Shoppers at a Walmart witnessed some frightening moments as a woman pulled out a loaded gun during a fight over school supplies.

“It was in the back to school section over a notebook,” Novi Police Det. Scott Baetens told WJBK.

Officers say two women, ages 32 and 46, were inside the Novi Towne Center Walmart shopping for school supplies. A 20-year-old woman was also shopping with her 51-year-old mother.

“One girl was going to buy a notebook. There was one left, some pushing resulted,” Baetens said. “They began to argue who was the rightful purchaser of that notebook.”

Both duos of women were not backing down, as police and witnesses described the two women pulling the younger woman’s hair. That mother got shoved out of the way as the three continued to fight and that’s when police said the mother pulled out a gun.

“She’s a valid CPL holder,” Baetens says. “She pulled out her firearm and tells them to stop attacking her daughter while pointing the gun at them.”

The fight quickly ended as customers were seen running away and police were called.

“It was a senseless act of violence all the way around,” Baetens says.

Police spoke with prosecutors, who hope to determine who the aggressors were and if the woman pulled the gun in self defense. The four women are all facing possible charges.