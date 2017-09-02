Couple rushed to hospital after rollover on I-15

Updated at 8:21 pm, September 2nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BLACKFOOT — On Saturday, September 2, at 3:10 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 at milepost 93, in Blackfoot.

Jim Williams, 59, of Layton, Utah, was southbound near milepost 92 in a 2015 Ford Fiesta. Williams drove off the left shoulder, overcorrected, and crossed both lanes of travel. The vehicle traveled off the right shoulder where it overturned.

Williams and his passenger, Michelle Williams, 49, of Layton, Utah, were both wearing their seatbelts.

Jim was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Michelle was transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial. Frontage Road was blocked for approximately 30 minutes for the air ambulance, the interstate was not blocked.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.