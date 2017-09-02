Fun, Food, Friends! What to expect Saturday at the Eastern Idaho State Fair

0

Updated at 9:30 am, September 2nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

BLACKFOOT — Kick off the start of a HAPPY packed weekend at the Fair by attending the Annual Parade!

The Parade, celebrating the Eastern Idaho State Fair, is a cherished tradition. High schools, dance teams, firefighters, police officers, organizations, and many others participate in the parade. Be sure to get your place early – the sidewalks are always packed with enthusiastic families.

The Parade begins at 10 a.m., travelling along Shilling Ave. beginning at Rich St. and ending on Alice St.

Big Dog Satellite Free Stage hosts the 25th annual Idaho State Arm Wrestling Championships.

On the Northwest Farm Credit Free Stage, Dan Meyer – Sword Swallower, Rock Bottom Boys and Master Hypnotist Tyzen will perform captivating shows.

In the West Events Area, Meet the Animals, Puzzle-Mania, Barnyard Adventure with Mother Goose, and Lady Houdini Escape Show will keep you entertained for hours!

In the Needlecraft building, be sure to check out the 11th Annual Sugar Art Show. Also in the Needlecraft building, there will be demonstrations on molding chocolate flowers, wedding gown embellishment techniques, and products to keep an eye out for. *See Daily Schedule for exact times.

Master Gardeners, Michelle Talbot and Debra Hamilton, will share tips to improve your flower and plant photography on Saturday, September 2nd, from 3 – 4 pm. Discussions will include isolating your subject, lighting, how to deal with windy days, trying a new point of view and lenses that make flower photography easier. Some post-processing tips will be included. Individuals who participate in “Photography in the Garden” will be invited to showcase their art on Saturday, September 9th, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – where fair-goers will vote for their favorite photograph. The awards ceremony will be held in the garden following voting.

In the West Events Arena, the Lil’ Cowpoke Rodeo is back to delight and excite participants and spectators at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Jay Ellis, who was instrumental in putting on thus event over the years with the help of his wife, Betty, passed away in April. “Jay and Betty were able to bring a lot of great memories to many young children through the Lil’ Cowpoke Rodeo. It was always infectious and full of fun, and we will miss Jay,” said Brandon Bird, EISF General Manager. Betty returns to help this year alongside Joe Hewlett for an event packed with riding, roping and raving. Bring your little cowboys and cowgirls and join the fun!

Have you ever been on one of those mechanical bulls that spin and jerk you around until you fall off? Remember how it starts off really easy and slowly becomes more difficult? Imagine starting at the hardest level that little bull offers minus the security of a control panel and a cushion under your feet, add in flailing hooves and some horns, multiply that by about a hundred and you might have an idea of what it’s like to be a contestant in the Bull Riding Championships at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Aptly referred to as the “most dangerous eight seconds in sports,” the fine art of bull riding requires a rider stay atop a whirlwind of chaos using only one hand to hold on. Make sure to get your seat early, though it’s doubtful you’ll spend much time in it with all the excitement packed into the Bull Riding Championships. It’s gonna be wild!

Bigger is Better at the Eastern Idaho State Fair September 1 through September 9. Complete schedules and 2017 Fair information can be found at www.funatthefair.com