If you missed the food drive this week, donations are still needed as more local trucks are leaving for Texas

Local

0  Updated at 10:30 am, September 2nd, 2017 By: Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com
RIGBY — A local trucking company hopes to send multiple semi-trucks full of items to victims of Hurricane Harvey and donations are being accepted through the weekend to help in the relief effort.

Rounds Trucking in Idaho Falls is collecting a variety of items needed by an estimated 30,000 Texans affected by the storm.

“They are in desperate need of bug spray, hair supplies, things like that,” said Steve Shoff, the project organizer. “For us, it’s not about money. We’re not taking any kind of cash donation. We don’t want to make a dime on it.”

The trailer being filled is able to haul 22 pallets totaling 80,000 lbs, according to Shoff. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to donate and Fin Fun will be donating one blanket for every blanket they sell until the time the truck leaves, Shoff says.

“We’re praying that there’s two or three or four trucks (worth of donations),” Shoff said. “Then we’ll turn around and do it again.”

The following items are being collected:

Coffee and percolaters (like for camping)
Blankets
Baby food
Baby formula
Baby diapers
Toiletries (i.e. Toothpaste, toothbrushes, bar soap, deodorant, hair brushes, hair elastics.)
Non perishable food items
Manual can openers
Bottled water
New (sealed and unopened) Tylenol or other over-the-counter pain reliever
Feminine hygiene products
Dog/cat food
Clothing, especially underwear
Bedding
Toilet paper

How to donate:

Those who wish to donate can do so at the Cornerstone Assembly of God at 5600 South Holmes in Idaho Falls.

Donations that are loaded on pallets can be delivered to 2081 N. Walton in Idaho Falls.

Contact Steve Shoff at (208) 932-3911 to make sure someone is available to operate the forklift.

Myles Primm

