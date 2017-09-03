Local trucking company preparing to leave for Texas with a load of donations

Updated at 10:30 am, September 3rd, 2017 By: Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The first trailer load of disaster relief supplies is loaded up, ready to go and will soon be on its way thanks to Rounds Trucking.

Companies and individuals from all over eastern Idaho donated thousands of pounds worth of supplies that will be delivered to affected by Hurricane Harvey. It’s estimated that over 30,000 Texans are staying at shelters following the powerful storm.

Rounds Trucking has been collecting items for several days and the community has responded. Klim donated warehouse space to store the products and they were loaded up Saturday.

“Hold on Texas! We are coming! Love, Idaho,” reads a sign strapped to the back of Rounds Trucking’s trailer that is completely full of supplies.

They will continue to take donations until Friday, Sept. 8.

After dropping off the first load, drivers will come back to Idaho to pick up a second load and take it down to Texas.