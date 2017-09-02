Minor earthquakes shake eastern Idaho, northern Utah

Updated at 6:49 pm, September 2nd, 2017 By: Jacob Klopfenstein, KSL.com

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck just before 6 p.m. in southeast Idaho, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency reported four separate quakes in an area about 10 miles east of Soda Springs, Idaho.

The first was a 4.3-magnitude earthquake at about 5:55 p.m., followed by a 5.3-magnitude shake about a minute later.

Two weaker aftershocks took place, one 3.1 magnitude and the other 3.2, about 10 minutes later, according to the USGS.

The University of Utah reported that the quake’s epicenter was about 6 miles below the Earth’s surface.

Carla Reidle lives about six miles east of Soda Springs and said she felt the earthquake and its aftershocks.

“At my house items were knocked off shelves and pictures tipped sideways,” Reidle said.

People living in Pocatello, American Falls, Aberdeen and Idaho Falls also report feeling the earthquake.

Only slight damage occurs with earthquakes at those levels of intensity, according to the USGS.