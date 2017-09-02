Semi-truck driver taken to EIRMC after load full of grain tips over

SWAN VALLEY — A semi-truck with a full load of grain tipped over in Swan Valley near Hwy 31 Saturday evening.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Pine Creek Bench Road.
The driver of the truck was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
A Hazmat team was called to the scene and was assessing the fluids from the truck Saturday evening.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused the crash.
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff