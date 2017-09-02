Weather Sponsor
Semi-truck driver taken to EIRMC after load full of grain tips over

Local

0  Updated at 7:36 pm, September 2nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Photo courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

SWAN VALLEY — A semi-truck with a full load of grain tipped over in Swan Valley near Hwy 31 Saturday evening.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Pine Creek Bench Road.

The driver of the truck was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

A Hazmat team was called to the scene and was assessing the fluids from the truck Saturday evening.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused the crash.

