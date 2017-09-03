Sunday Funday at the Eastern Idaho State Fair

Updated at 7:51 am, September 3rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

BLACKFOOT — Start off your Sunday at the Fair with Christian Cowboy Church in the Grandstand Arena at 9:30 am.

Shortly following the Cowboy Church Service, Pari-Mutuel Racing and National Indian Relay Championships begin at noon. After paying the gate fee, admission into the Pari-Mutuel Races is $4. Pari-Mutuel Racing Admission must be purchased at the Grandstands. Each racing day features eight pari-mutuel races with post times at 12, 12:25, 12:50, 1:15, 2, 2:25, 3:10, and 3:35. Experience the amazing speed of the Quarter Horse and the driving finish power of the Thoroughbred right here at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, Horsemen from around the Intermountain West will be bringing the best horses in our region to go head to head in daily racing. Indian Relay Races are held after the 4th, 6th, and 8th race.

Big Dog Satellite Free Stage hosts Dan Meyer – Sword Swallower, America’s Got Talent contestant. On the Northwest Farm Credit Free Stage, Rock Bottom Boys and Master Hypnotist Tyzen will perform captivating shows. In the West Events Area, Meet the Animals, Puzzle-Mania, Barnyard Adventure with Mother Goose, and Lady Houdini Escape Show will keep you entertained for hours! **See Daily Schedule for exact times and locations.

Featuring the best truck and tractor pulling vehicles from across the entire western US, Live A Little Productions presents the Western Tractor Pull Nationals. The show will feature multiple competition classes, from the 10,000+ horsepower multi engine tractors, to ground pounding super modified 2 wheel drive pickups, and local competitors with gas and diesel pickups! Reviewed as the “Highest Energy, Highest Paced” tractor pull series in the entire US, this event will keep you on the edge of your seat with nonstop action and entertainment! Don’t miss this new and improved event

Bigger is Better at the Eastern Idaho State Fair September 1 through September 9.

Complete schedules and 2017 Fair information can be found here.