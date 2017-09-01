UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI after rollover crash

Updated at 12:00 pm, September 1st, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — The driver of an SUV that crashed near Rexburg on Thursday has been arrested for misdemeanor driving-under-the-influence.

Jaden Tyler Nilson, 21, of Rexburg received the DUI and additional misdemeanor charges for purchasing alcohol for a minor and for having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Nilson was not wearing a seat belt when he rolled the vehicle at about 7 p.m. near Exit 332 on U.S. Highway 20. He was ejected from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital, according to police reports.

He was later released and booked into the Madison County Jail.

There were two other passengers in the vehicle received minor injuries, but were not transported.

One of the passengers, Jerod Michael Delgado, 19, of Rexburg, also was arrested on outstanding theft and drug warrants from 2016. He received an infraction for consumption of alcohol as a minor.