Before you vote, watch these East Idaho Elects forums

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

East Idaho Elects

  Updated at

EastIdahoNews.com hosted several election forums featuring men and women who are running for local political office in Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg.

Each candidate was given 90 seconds to make an opening statement. They were then given 90 seconds to respond to questions and they received a final 90 seconds for a closing statement.

In case you missed them, you can watch the forums by clicking on the headline:

IDAHO FALLS MAYOR

IDAHO FALLS CITY COUNCIL

POCATELLO MAYOR

POCATELLO CITY COUNCIL

BLACKFOOT MAYOR

BLACKFOOT CITY COUNCIL

AMMON MAYOR

AMMON CITY COUNCIL

RIGBY MAYOR

RIGBY CITY COUNCIL

REXBURG CITY COUNCIL

