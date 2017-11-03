BIRD WATCH: Woman injured after goose flies through windshield

Share This Story

IDAHO FALLS– A woman has extensive eye injuries after a bird struck her windshield on U.S. Highway 20 Friday afternoon.

Idaho State Police Trooper A. Larrea told EastIdahoNews.com the driver of a Chrysler Town and Country minivan was hit by a goose around 4:15 p.m. as she was driving southbound on the highway near the Hitt Road exit in Idaho Falls.

Feet of the goose were wedged between the back seat of the vehicle. | Idaho State Police

“It went through her windshield, hit her in the face and she was able to pull over on her own,” Larrea said.

Often accidents like this may not be preventable but troopers remind everyone to pay attention to birds while driving.