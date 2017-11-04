Missing Rexburg man found dead in Madison County

UPDATE 4 p.m. SATURDAY

The body of a missing Rexburg man was discovered Saturday morning in the Moody Creek area of Madison County.

A hunter found Darin Hammond deceased inside of his truck around 11 a.m., according to Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis.

Lewis says police thank the public for their assistance in this case.