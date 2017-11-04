Missing Rexburg man found dead in Madison County
EastIdahoNews.com staff
UPDATE 4 p.m. SATURDAY
The body of a missing Rexburg man was discovered Saturday morning in the Moody Creek area of Madison County.
A hunter found Darin Hammond deceased inside of his truck around 11 a.m., according to Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis.
Lewis says police thank the public for their assistance in this case.
REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Darin Hammond of Rexburg.
The last known contact with Hammond was on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in the afternoon. His whereabouts are unknown.
Hammond was last seen driving his red 1993 Toyota pick up truck license plate 1M 78278 near Rexburg on his way home.
He was believed to be wearing a blue and white striped polo shirt and jeans.
Hammond is 5’10 and weighs 200 lbs.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008.
